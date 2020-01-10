Langley Heritage Primary rated 'Good' by Ofsted

The headteacher of The Langley Heritage Primary has spoken of her pride after the school secured a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

In November inspectors completed a two-day visit at the school, formerly known as Parlaunt Park Primary Academy, for the first time since it was told it required improvement in 2017.

Inspectors praised staff for ‘improving every aspect of the school’ and ‘bringing learning to life’ through trips, stories and outside learning.

The report, published at the end of last year, said: “Pupils enjoy learning because they are taught well.

“All classrooms have a calm and purposeful atmosphere.

“Relationships between staff and pupils are positive and nurturing with behaviour equally good outside the classroom.”

Inspectors said pupils had ‘no worries’ about bullying due to confidence that teachers would deal with any problems.

“One pupil told us that there is no bullying because the headteacher simply wouldn’t allow it,” the report added.

Leadership and management was rated ‘Outstanding’ but inspectors said the school could improve by ensuring teachers are well trained in every subject so pupils’ learning is consistently strong across the whole curriculum.

The Kennett Road school, which has 566 pupils, is part of The Arbib Educational Trust which oversees The Langley Academy and The Langley Academy Primary.

The trust decided to change the school’s name at the start of the academic year to recognise the history of Langley.

Headteacher Polly Bennett said: “I am so proud of our school especially our wonderful children who are the reason we got Outstanding in leadership and management and Good overall.”