Rotary club of Langleyand Iver host fundraising event for Cancer Research UK

11:00AM, Sunday 16 February 2020
More than £1,500 was raised for Cancer Research UK at a charity music evening in Iver.
Iver Village Hall was packed out on Saturday, February 1 for an array of performances.
Acts included the Datchet Border Morris dancers, Bollywood dancers and the Iver Singers who led a sing-a-long.
The Rotary Club of Langley and Iver organised the event.
Rotarian Angela Granville-Jolly said: “Langley and Iver Rotary would like to thank everyone who contributed so generously in what was a highly successful evening.”
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
All lines are currently blocked between Maidenhead and London Paddington due to damage caused by Storm Ciara.
The M4 will be closed in both directions between junction 6 and junction 8/9 this weekend as part of the M4 smart motorway works.