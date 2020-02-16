Rotary club of Langleyand Iver host fundraising event for Cancer Research UK

More than £1,500 was raised for Cancer Research UK at a charity music evening in Iver.

Iver Village Hall was packed out on Saturday, February 1 for an array of performances.

Acts included the Datchet Border Morris dancers, Bollywood dancers and the Iver Singers who led a sing-a-long.

The Rotary Club of Langley and Iver organised the event.

Rotarian Angela Granville-Jolly said: “Langley and Iver Rotary would like to thank everyone who contributed so generously in what was a highly successful evening.”