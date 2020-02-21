Former Express typesetter and Carribean Club founder dies aged 88

12:19PM, Friday 21 February 2020
A former Express typesetter who came to England as part of the Windrush generation has died at the age of 88.
Ralph Forde, who arrived from Barbados as a young man in 1953, worked at the Windsor, Slough and Eton Express as an intertype and linotype operator until 1989.
He passed away on Thursday, February 6 and is survived by his two sons, Martin and Norman.
Born in Spooners Hill, Barbados, Ralph left school at 13 to become an apprentice printer and worked for the local newspaper the Barbados Advocate.
After six years he moved to St Lucia, where he met Cynthia, his future wife.
Arriving in the UK in 1953, Ralph lodged with the Roberts family in Stoke Road, Slough, who risked the disapproval of their neighbours by housing a black man in a time of prejudice.
In 1956 he undertook National Service for the Royal Air Force in Barbados but returned the same year to marry Cynthia at St Giles Church in Stoke Poges.
The couple set up home in Ember Road, Langley, in 1960 and Ralph worked at the Express until 1989.
After he settled in Langley, Ralph and some of his close friends formed the Caribbean Club for newly arrived migrants.
The club had a thriving cricket team which played home games at Salt Hill Park.
His son Martin Forde said: “Ralph was a proud Bajan and West Indian but was swift to acknowledge the opportunities Britain gave him and his family, through education and hard work. He will be much missed for his wisdom, humour and charm.”
Cynthia, who taught at Foxborough Primary School, Langley, for 16 years, died in 1988.
