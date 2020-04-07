Amateur Langley cook defies expectations to reach MasterChef semi-final

An amateur chef from Langley has defied his own expectations to reach the semi-finals of the hit BBC cooking show, MasterChef.

Graphic designer Jasmeet Dial entered the nationwide contest following persuasion from his wife, Kamaldeep, last year.

The 37-year-old has so far seen off the competition and impressed judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode enough to seal a place in the final nine.

Jasmeet said: “It’s obviously a completely different experience being in a studio compared to cooking at home in your own kitchen with your own equipment.

“There’s no clock and you’re not even allowed to wear a watch.”

“There was no hope whatsoever that I imagined I would get this far,” he added.

Jasmeet started cooking about 15 years ago, taking inspiration from his mother who loved working her magic in the kitchen.

He specialises in Indian cuisine but has seen his repertoire put to the test with a range of challenges throughout the show.

Tasks included rustling up 25 scallop dishes at WOOD Manchester, run by former MasterChef winner turned judge Simon Wood.

He also excelled in a challenge set by food critic William Sitwell by plating up a Indian-themed vegan dish featuring aubergine cooked three ways.

Father-of-two Jasmeet, who moved to Langley in 2004, added: “Cooking for John and Gregg was so surreal and strange.

“From seeing those two on the TV for years but then be in front of them and then them actually enjoying some of my food, was unbelievable.”

Jasmeet advanced from the first semi-final round, which aired on BBC One last night, after excelling in a task at the Royal Navy base in Portsmouth.

The final seven will next be on the nation’s television screens tomorrow at 9pm.

Follow @Jasmeetcooks on Instagram to follow his cooking journey.