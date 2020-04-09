Tributes following death of 'caring and focused' Tory councillor

A former Conservative councillor who ‘cared deeply about improving the lives of Slough residents’ has died at the age of 83.

Derek Cryer passed away at his home in Langley on Tuesday, March 31 following a battle with cancer.

Mr Cryer first served as a councillor for Langley ward from 1967 to 1973, a stint which included a role as the town’s deputy mayor from 1972 to 1973.

He was re-elected in 2000 to represent Langley St. Mary’s Ward and served as leader of the Conservative group from 2002 to 2004 and again from 2008 to 2009 before retiring in 2010.

Between 2004 and 2008, Cllr Cryer was also a cabinet member, as part of a joint administration, serving as commissioner for social services and social care and was a key part of the creation of the extra-care housing in Wexham.

Fellow Conservative councillor Dexter Smith (Colnbrook with Poyle) said: “Derek was a great support to me as my deputy, he was a ‘people person’ – very caring and focused – he loved his role as Lead Member for Social Services, and rightly saw his greatest, most lasting achievement as a councillor, in that lead role, as finding the money and the site for the council’s two extra care homes in Wexham.”

The Conservative group described him as a passionate man who cared deeply about the community.

Council leader James Swindlehurst added: “Derek was the epitome of a gentleman, always well-mannered, always polite, and always respectful. He will be missed and my thoughts and those of the council are with his wife Eleanor and all his family and friends.”