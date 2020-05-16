SITE INDEX

    • Colleagues 'brave the shave' for NHS Charities Together

    Staff at the engineering communications company Jabra, based in the Axis Business Park, shaved their heads to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

    Inspired by the National Head Shave (NHS) challenge, members of the Berkshire team met on Zoom along with supportive colleagues, family and pets as they went under the razor.

    The team have now raised more than £2,000.

    Rick Wallis, channel sales director, said after the shave: “While we’re adjusting to a new routine, the Jabra team are rallying together to stay connected and keep spirits up. The head shave challenge has been a fantastic movement for us all to get behind to support NHS Charities Together. The team have had a great time raising money and supporting our NHS heroes.”

