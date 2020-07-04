Fancy dress makes everyday different in lockdown

To break up the monotony of lockdown a five-year-old boy from Langley came up with an inventive project to ensure no day was the same.

Logan Strachan dressed as a different character every day for about 10 days and with the help of his hairdresser mum, Leanne, who was on face-painting duty, he never failed to look the real deal.

From an angry Wolverine, to a brave knight holding a sword, and a clown pulling a funny face, ‘Logey Bear’ did not only look the part, he also embodied the character of who he was dressed as.

“He loves fancy dress and I got him some face paints and he just wanted to try different things,” said Leanne

“The incredible hulk was difficult because he was painted head to toe in green.”

Away from dressing-up Logan, who attends Holy Family Catholic School, has also been busy with school-work, baking, trips to the park, and looking after his chickens Chickira, Henrietta and Eggwina.