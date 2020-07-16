Council secures more than £2million to tackle Langley traffic congestion

Road improvement works are set to be carried out in Langley High Street after Slough Borough Council secured more than £2million of funding.

The Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership agreed to part-fund the council’s proposed changes to the road system during a meeting on Wednesday.

The council is looking to introduce measures to ease congestion on the roads ahead of the anticipated closure of Hollow Hill Lane.

The key link road is expected to close permanently if the Western Rail Link to Heathrow scheme is given the go-ahead by the Department for Transport.

Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) told yesterday’s meeting: “We closed Hollow Hill Lane ourselves as an experimental order back in 2015/2016 to see the impact on traffic and the impact was pretty horrendous for Langley village centre on a road system which is largely unchanged in the last 100 years.

“It was clear that should that closure ever go ahead it will be a nightmare in that area.”

Planned changes include the introduction of a signal-controlled junction at the corner of the High Street and Meadfield Road.

The road is also set to be widened and accommodate two lanes of traffic in both directions from that junction to Elmhurst Road with provision made for cyclists.

The council is in discussions with trustees of Langley Memorial Park to potentially use some of the perimeter of the park to implement the scheme.

A series of virtual consultation events are set to be held to get feedback from residents and businesses on some of the design proposals.

Cllr Anderson said in a statement : “It’s always difficult in the short term using experimental orders to make road changes, but the data we gained from this scheme means the short term pain in 2016 means we have secured millions of pounds to fund better transport links in Langley.

“I’m confident that this will not be the last additional funding we secure thanks to using these orders.”

A total of £2.357million has been awarded from TVB LEP with the council contributing £1million towards the road improvements.