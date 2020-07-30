Plans for 41 flats in Langley refused by councillors

‘Overbearing’ and ‘overkill’ were some of the terms used to describe plans for a new development in Langley which was refused by councillors on Wednesday.

Councillors on the planning committee heard two applications for flats at the site of the former Willow Tree public house, now known as the Millionaires restaurant, in Station Road.

The first application was for a part three, part four, and part six-storey building, which would have 51 flats and 21 car parking spaces.

Planning officers said the layout and appearance of the building would have a ‘strongly urbanising’ effect on suburban Langley and recommended the plans for refusal.

The applicant’s planning agent, Nicola Broderick, told the panel this application had been set aside in favour of the next application which was created by a new team which had ‘significantly remodelled and reduced the scheme.’

Councillors refused the first application unanimously.

The second application was for 41 flats at the same location with 28 parking spaces. Five of these flats would be

‘affordable housing’.

Neighbour Lyndsey Beel spoke against the application and raised concerns over a lack of parking and privacy due to balconies and a communal roof terrace.

She said: “I would urge the committee to really think about this application and how acceptable it is. It’s not reasonable for this area, one comment the planning officer said was it was ‘strikingly modern’; we are not ‘strikingly modern on Alderbury Road. It’s just not fitting.”

Planning officer Alistair de Joux said there were fewer balconies on the new application and the applicant, SN Langley Ltd, had removed one floor in the new application.

Ms Broderwick said the applicant worked ‘tirelessly’ with officers to address the neighbour concerns raised in the first application and as a result the scheme had been reduced. West facing balconies were removed and the size of the rooftop terrace was also reduced. She also said there would be significant tree planting between properties.

She said: “These changes in combination would result in no detrimental impact on neighbouring properties.”

Ward councillor Zaffar Ajaib (Lab, Langley St Mary’s) said he fully agreed with resident concerns and said the plans were ‘overkill’ which were not sympathetic to Langley village.

He said: “They need to go back to the drawing board and come back with a scheme which works for residents and the local area.”

The officers recommendation to approve the plans was voted on first receiving four votes in favour and four against. Chairman Haqeeq

Dar (Lab, Wexham Lea) was given the final say and voted

to refuse.

A second motion was then proposed by Cllr Dexter Smith (Con, Colnbrook with Poyle ) to refuse the application. This motion passed with seven votes and one abstention from Cllr Pavitar K. Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) .