Langley man walks mile a day to raise money for West African eye hospital

A university worker from Langley has been walking, cycling or running at least one mile a day to raise money for an eye hospital in West Africa.

Javaid Hameed began his challenge two weeks ago and has since raised more than £500 for Masroor Eye Institute, a hospital in Burkina Faso which is due to be completed in December 2020.

The Masroor Eye Institute will offer free cataract operations to people across West Africa.

“Rather than having a mobile unit travelling around parts of Africa, now people have got a fixed place where they can go and get their operations done for free,” said Javaid.

Cataracts affects millions of people across Africa and can lead to blindness if left untreated.

“There is no eye specialist hospital like this across the whole of West Africa,” Javaid added.

He has taken part in peace charity walks raising money to help people in Africa access life-altering eye treatments for a number of years.

As the pandemic has caused charity walks to be cancelled, Javaid has been walking, cycling or running at least one mile a day.

“I thought the least I could do is walk one mile,” he said.

“Every day I’m either walking one mile or cycling five miles as a minimum.”

Working to develop digital learning systems at the University of Reading, Javaid has been working remotely since the COIVD-19 outbreak and has been able to structure his fundraising around his schedule.

“I wanted to do something a bit more lasting,” he added.

Javaid is hoping to raise about £5,000 for the Masroor Eye Institute.

Visit here to donate.