Virtual consultations planned over Langley High Street improvement works

A series of online consultations will be taking place so residents can have their say on planned road improvement works in Langley High Street.

Slough Borough Council is considering changes to the road network to mitigate the expected increase in traffic when popular commuter route Hollow Hill Lane is closed.

Network Rail is planning on shutting the key link road before 2027 to make way for the planned Western Rail Link to Heathrow.

Works planned for Langley High Street include creating a signal controlled junction at a known pinch point and will include provision for cyclists and pedestrians.

Last month the council secured more than £2million of funding from the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership to carry out the improvements.

It will also chip in £1million from council funds to pay for the works.

Residents can take part in five online consultations where different options to the High Street changes will be outlined by traffic engineers.

The online consultations will be held on Wednesday 19 August from 12pm until 1pm, Thursday 20 August starting at 11am until 12pm and Friday 21 August from 2pm until 3pm.

There will also be two online meetings the following week on Monday 24 August from 10am until 11am and Tuesday 25 August from 12pm until 1pm.

Those taking part will have the opportunity to ask questions but there is a limited capacity to each session.

The code for each meeting is the same and is http://bluejeans.com/125698521/6598. Bluejeans can be launched in a browser or by downloading an app.

If anyone is unable to attend but would like further information please contact tfs@slough.gov.uk.