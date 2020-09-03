Ssections of M4 to close for resurfacing works

Stretches of the M4 will be closed for resurfacing works for the next two weekends.

Starting from 9pm tomorrow (September 4) the eastbound M4 will be closed between junction 5 (Langley) and junction 4b (M25) until 6am on Monday (September 7).

This is for resurfacing work around the new Old Slade Lane bridge and to upgrade the carriageway into a smart motorway.

Motorway traffic will be diverted off the M4 at junction 5 (Langley) to join the M25 at J14 via the A4, A3044 and A3113. Traffic should head north on the M25 to re-join the M4 at junction 4b.

Next weekend from 9pm on Friday, September 11 until 6am on Monday, September 14 there will be a full closure of the westbound carriageway of the M4 between junctions 4b (M25) and 5 (Langley).

This is for the remaining work outstanding on the carriageway work around the new Old Slade Lane Bridge.

Motorway traffic going westbound will be diverted off the M4 at junction 4b to join the M25.

Also this weekend, there is a westbound only closure near Newbury for carriageway resurfacing between junctions 13 and 14.

Traffic should follow the A3113, A3044 and the A4 to re-join the M4 at junction 5 to continue the journey west.

Next weekend near Newbury, the eastbound M4 between junctions 15 and 14 will again be closed for carriageway resurfacing.

Diversions for all closures will be clearly signed.

For more information and to sign up for project newsletters visit www.highwaysengland.co.uk/m4j3to12.