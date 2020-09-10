Langley Business Centre to be replaced by 26-metre high data centre and 60 homes

An ‘ageing’ business park in Langley is set to be replaced by a data centre and up to 60 affordable homes.

Councillors granted outline planning permission for the redevelopment of the Langley Business Centre, in Station Road, at a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The project is expected to be divided into two sites.

Two, three and four-bed homes are planned for plot A, which faces Station Road, alongside the potential introduction of shops, a pub and an energy centre.

Buildings will also be demolished on plot B to make way for a data centre potentially towering up to 26m high and measuring up to 90,000sqm.

Robin Meakins, planning consultant for the development, told councillors: “The data centre in plot B will provide significant contributions to the council through business rates and will reinforce Slough as the preeminent European centre for the data economy with the spin-off and benefits that come with this.

“Our scheme will replace an ageing business park whose present buildings are coming to the end of their productive lives and are no longer fit for modern occupying need.

“The scheme will be beneficial to both local residents, the local economy and maintaining the UK as a leading digital infrastructure location.”

The application received an objection from a Station Road resident who said the data centre would tower over people living to the east and south of the site.

Councillor Dexter Smith (Con, Colnbrook with Poyle) said he was ‘disappointed’

by the proposal of only 0.5 car parking spaces per resident and per employee at the data centre.

Imran Agha, team leader for Highway Development at Slough Borough Council, said the data centre was unlikely to generate a huge number of staff.

He added the council wanted to avoid providing too much car parking, leading to more congestion on the roads.

Councillors voted in favour of granting planning permission, with the finer details of the scheme now set to be agreed by the developer and planning manager.