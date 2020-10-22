Mural in Langley honours NHS, key workers and volunteers for work during pandemic

A mural in Langley celebrates the hard-work and dedication of NHS staff, key workers and volunteers throughout the pandemic.

The temporary artwork painted along the Bath Road and London Road by the Honda roundabout was part of a project coordinated by Cllr Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough) and the young person’s charity Aik Saath.

Over the weekend Aik Saath volunteers joined young residents, carers and a scout group to paint the rainbow coloured mural which reads ‘Slough Together as One’ and ‘Thank you NHS, key workers and all the volunteers who supported our community’ and ‘In memory of all those who have suffered and lost during the Covid pandemic.’

Street artist Alexis Milne, who has worked with Aik Saath for other murals around the town including the knifefree campaign, helped add some finishing touches to the mural.

Rosa Hopkins, project worker at Aik Saath, told the Express: “Some of our young volunteers have been giving so much time and energy through-out the pandemic it was a nice way of recognising them.”

Cllr Bedi added: “The mural represents all we have been through in lockdown and beyond plus the exhaustive dedication of NHS staff and endless efforts of key workers and the immense support of community, voluntary and religious organisations and individuals who delivered fresh meals and other necessities to isolated, shielding and vulnerable members of the community.

“The council is looking at ways in which to enhance the area in front of the wall, therefore the mural is a temporary one.

“It has really brightened up the area and is a fitting tribute to our town coming together during this pandemic.”

Speaking about Aik Saath’s involvement in the project, chief executive of Aik Saath Rob Deeks said: “The project has brought together our young volunteers, young carers, scouts and local residents.

“It is really fitting that a design celebrating the togetherness of our town has been created by young people from so many different walks of life.”