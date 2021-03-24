Urban forest project could see hundreds of trees planted in Langley

An underused piece of land in Langley is set to be transformed into an urban forest.

An array of trees and flowers will be planted in the Hawker Hill field and recreation area in front of Linden House.

The initiative has been funded by a £500,000 grant from the Forest Commission which has been matched by Slough Borough Council.

The local authority is hoping to plant more than 9,000 trees in the borough over the next four years.

Further plans for Hawker Hill field include the creation of a boardwalk path through the woodland and a wildflower labyrinth.

The council said it is also looking at installing a memorial to mark the historical significance of Hawker Hill.

Councillor Rob Anderson, cabinet member for sustainable transport and the environment, said: “Taking an area which has seen better days and turning it into a place where people can spend time is a great way to get maximum benefit from the Urban Forest.

“This is not only going to look better but the benefits from planting these trees will be felt for generations to come.

“If we can get a memorial and people sharing their knowledge of the area that is even better.”

The trees due to be planted across the borough as part of the Urban Forest project include birch, oak, pine, rowan, spruce, beech and hawthorn species.

Planting days for community groups and residents are also being planned alongside climate change workshops.

Anyone who wants to share history any memories of Hawker Hill for a memorial should emailutcf@slough.gov.ukor call Rebecca Curley on 07523936077.