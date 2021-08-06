Driver's windscreen smashed by rock thrown from Langley bridge

A driver has warned others after suffering a smashed windshield from a projectile thrown off a footbridge in Langley.

On Sunday, July 18, Richard Rogers was driving westbound along the M4 past junction 5, the Langley interchange, when a rock or similar object was hurled from the footbridge.

The object directly struck the passenger side at eyeline level. The car will need a new windscreen, costing Richard £600 to repair.

He caught sight of the person who threw the object – a boy of around 12 or 13 with blonde hair, wearing a white T-shirt and dark shorts.

Richard believes the boy must have been standing on the Langley interchange footbridge. He tried to engage Slough and the Royal Borough councils but was redirected to the police.

“It's been a frustrating minefield knowing who go contact,” he said.

“When something like that happens, people are in such shock, then they don't know how to report it.”

Thames Valley Police said when reporting this type of incident, people should call 101 or make a report online.

It added that an investigation was carried out but the incident has been filed pending further information coming to light.