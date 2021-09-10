Inspirational mural created at Langley playground

New life has been breathed into a Langley playground through the creation of a inspirational mural.

The wall surrounding the Grampian Way play area had grown tired after originally being painted back in 2003.

Independent Foxborough ward councillor Madhuri Bedi set herself the target of refreshing the artwork after discussions with residents.

But she said she had to shelve plans to spend some of her allocated Community Investment Fund after a ban on all non-essential spending was imposed by the council in July.

The project came to life though as AkzoNobel donated tins of paint leftover from the TV show changing rooms.

Crews from Langley Fire Station and the GoodGym Slough volunteer group also helped hose the wall down before artist Alesea Martino painted an array of inspirational messages.

Cllr Bedi said: “Slough is such a diverse place so we’ve got a wall which says ‘Be the Change you want to see in the world’ and we’ve got lots of diverse phrases.

“We’re trying to represent everyone within this village.”

She added: “Changing Rooms changes people’s lives and this paint has now enhanced the lives of these children.”