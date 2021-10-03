Langley salon joins 'green' collective to cut waste

Hair salon Bifolco & Matty has become one of the first salons in the area to join a salon-focused green initiative.

The Green Salon Collective seeks to recycle, compost and recover hair, chemicals and single-use products from salons.

Given that 120 separate bits of foil are used per person for hair colouring, for a large salon like Bifolco & Matty, this is a significant difference.

Where they are too short to be made into wigs, the hair cuttings are used to mop up oil slicks or else composted for gardening projects.

All of the profits raised from commercial sale of recycled materials supports local charities such as Haircuts4Homeless.

Owner of Bifolco & Matty, Sam Bifolco, said: “What normally would happen in salons is everything goes into one municipal waste bin. What we’re doing is separating it out, at quite a considerable cost.”

The chemicals involved in the industry, such as bleach, are also no longer going down the sink, helping reduce chemical pollution toxic to wildlife.

The large team of staff is also trying to reduce use of personal-use plastic bottles at work.

“We’re making a big commitment to the environment,” said Sam. “(This is) our pledge to think differently about the way we do business.”

The salon recently introduced a new range of products from WeDo, which works with Plastic Bank to fight against ocean plastic.

Bifolco & Matty scooped a Phorest Client Experience Award in 2020.

For more information on the Green Salon Collective, visit: www.greensaloncollective.com