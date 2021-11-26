Sir Martyn Arbib opens new sixth form block at The Langley Academy

The Langley Academy (TLA) has opened a brand-new Sixth Form teaching block dedicated to British businessman Sir Martyn Arbib.

The Sixth Form Centre was also refurbished.

The academy now offers 11 new large, light, teaching rooms, three IT suites, a cafe, gym, drama study, supervised and independent study areas and a learning resource centre.

On November 5, the academy celebrated with a ribbon-cutting from the new block’s namesake.

Sir Martyn attended with his daughter Annabel, sponsors of The Arbib Education Trust, which supports additional opportunities for students and staff.

The Arbib family has been supporting education at TLA and the trust for the past 19 years.

“In respect and recognition of their exceptional support, the new building has been named ‘The Sir Martyn Arbib Centre’,” said headteacher Alison Lusuardi.

“The addition of this building has allowed the school’s leaders to establish a learning environment that fosters aspiration and ambition.”

The opening event had been delayed due to COVID. On the day, Sixth Form students showed guests around the new facilities.