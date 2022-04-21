Firefighters attend scene of small bush fire in Langley

06:06PM, Thursday 21 April 2022
Firefighters from Langley Fire Station were called to a small bush fire in Rockall Court this afternoon.
At about 2.30pm firefighters attended the scene where a small bush was on fire.
Langley Fire Station said the fire was almost smouldering and they put it out with the hose.
There were no injuries.
