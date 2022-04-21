SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters attend scene of small bush fire in Langley

    Firefighters from Langley Fire Station were called to a small bush fire in Rockall Court this afternoon.

    At about 2.30pm firefighters attended the scene where a small bush was on fire.

    Langley Fire Station said the fire was almost smouldering and they put it out with the hose.

    There were no injuries.

