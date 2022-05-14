Top chefs take to Langley College for taster day

11:42AM, Saturday 14 May 2022
More than 150 pupils from 10 Slough schools enjoyed a taste of cuisines from top chefs last week – and learned some key cooking techniques.
The taster day at Langley College marked the re-launch of hospitality and catering courses at the College this September.
The event brought together celebrity chefs to demonstrate a range of cookery techniques, inviting the students to join in and learn how to make pasta, sushi and samosas from the industry experts.
Local chefs Tom Westerland & Arbinder Singh Dugal were on hand, along with sushi master Keiko Urakawa.
Tom Westerland gave a fresh ravioli-making demonstration and Arbinder made Potli samosas, both showcasing the best way to hand-knead dough.
Students enjoyed a range of canapés made by the chefs, including sushi, arancini and a lunch of new plant-based, 3D-printed Redefine Meat, New Meat vegan burgers.
They then enjoyed some pasta making, an interactive sushi-rolling demonstration and a samosa-making competition, all live on stage.
The winner of the samosa making competition was Langley Academy ear 9 student, Shalom Smith-Amarteifio, who won a prize of a £50 voucher for lunch at local Indian restaurant The Renaizance.
Catherine Farinha, director of The Chefs’ Forum, which ran the event in partnership with the College, said:
“I’m looking forward to Langley College becoming a Chefs’ Forum Academy this September, giving them access to our huge database of talented chefs.”
