    • Top chefs take to Langley College for taster day

    More than 150 pupils from 10 Slough schools enjoyed a taste of cuisines from top chefs last week – and learned some key cooking techniques.

    The taster day at Langley College marked the re-launch of hospitality and catering courses at the College this September.

    The event brought together celebrity chefs to demonstrate a range of cookery techniques, inviting the students to join in and learn how to make pasta, sushi and samosas from the industry experts.

    Local chefs Tom Westerland & Arbinder Singh Dugal were on hand, along with sushi master Keiko Urakawa.

    Tom Westerland gave a fresh ravioli-making demonstration and Arbinder made Potli samosas, both showcasing the best way to hand-knead dough.

    Students enjoyed a range of canapés made by the chefs, including sushi, arancini and a lunch of new plant-based, 3D-printed Redefine Meat, New Meat vegan burgers.

    They then enjoyed some pasta making, an interactive sushi-rolling demonstration and a samosa-making competition, all live on stage.

    The winner of the samosa making competition was Langley Academy ear 9 student, Shalom Smith-Amarteifio, who won a prize of a £50 voucher for lunch at local Indian restaurant The Renaizance.

    Catherine Farinha, director of The Chefs’ Forum, which ran the event in partnership with the College, said:

    “I’m looking forward to Langley College becoming a Chefs’ Forum Academy this September, giving them access to our huge database of talented chefs.”

    Langley

