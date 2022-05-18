Fire safety message issued after firefighters attend towel fire in Langley

A fire safety message has been issued after firefighters attended the scene of a small fire in which a towel had been left to dry on a portable heater at a property in Langley.

At around 4am this morning (Wednesday), three appliances, two from Slough and one from Langley, attended the property in Langley Road.

Firefighters said that the fire was nearly out by the time they arrived and two appliances left the scene.

Langley Fire Station said the towel had caught fire while on the portable heater.

There were five people in the house at the time, but no one was injured.

Firefighters from Langley were at the scene for around 45 minutes to an hour and helped to clear out the smoke in the property.

They will be returning to the property this evening to provide some fire safety advice.

The station emphasised the message that ‘people don’t dry stuff directly on portable heaters or fires’.