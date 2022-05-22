Attempted murder investigation launched after stabbing in Langley

An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Langley in the early hours of this morning.

The police were called to reports of a man in his sixties having been stabbed at 1.20am today in Market Lane, Langley.

The victim is currently in hospital and has life-changing injuries.

A 28-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

He remains in police custody.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Thomas Harman said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to please contact the police as soon as possible. The easiest way to do this is by leaving any information you have via our website or calling 101, quoting investigation number 43220221829.

“We believe this was an isolated incident, because the suspect and victim are known to each other. As such, there is no threat to the local community.

“Further, I would like to reassure the community that a thorough investigation is being carried out, and we have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated burglary. He remains in police custody at this time.”