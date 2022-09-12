Firefighters tackle car fire in Langley

10:08AM, Monday 12 September 2022
Firefighters from Langley tackled a car fire at about 8pm last night (Sunday 12) on London Road.
One appliance attended the scene where a small car had caught alight.
The vehicle had suffered significant damage by the time the fire was put out.
The crew were at the scene for about an hour.
Thames Valley Police attended the scene later on to conduct traffic management and sort the recovery of the car.
There were no injuries.
