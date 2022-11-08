Firefighters rescue trapped Iver worker from underneath vehicle

Firefighters from Langley and Slough helped to rescue a trapped mechanic who was left ‘quite severely injured’ after a vehicle fell on him due to a hydraulic jack failure.

Firefighters were called to Thorney Business Park in Iver at 9pm where a mechanic working on a vehicle had become trapped after the hydraulic jack failed and the cab fell on the worker, Langley Fire Station said.

Two crews, one from Langley and one from Slough were joined at the scene by a heavy rescue unit from Reading.

Crews were at the scene for 45 minutes and used air bags to lift up the cab and release the worker, who was ‘quite severely injured’.

The incident was handed over to the police and ambulance services were also on the scene at the time.

It is now being investigated by health and safety executives.