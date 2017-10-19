Town centre stabbing: Suspects released under investigation

Three teenagers have been released under investigation after being arrested in connection with a stabbing in Maidenhead town centre.

Thames Valley Police had been holding a 16-year-old and two 15-year-old boys from Slough on suspicion of GBH following the incident, out McDonald’s in High Street.

Officers were called to the fast food restaurant at about 6.40pm on Monday, where an 18-year-old man had been assaulted.

He was treated for stab wounds at the scene and later taken to Wexham Park Hospital.

He is now in a stable condition and his wounds are not described as life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.