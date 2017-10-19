Town centre stabbing: Suspects released under investigation

10:20AM, Thursday 19 October 2017
Three teenagers have been released under investigation after being arrested in connection with a stabbing in Maidenhead town centre.
Thames Valley Police had been holding a 16-year-old and two 15-year-old boys from Slough on suspicion of GBH following the incident, out McDonald’s in High Street.
Officers were called to the fast food restaurant at about 6.40pm on Monday, where an 18-year-old man had been assaulted.
He was treated for stab wounds at the scene and later taken to Wexham Park Hospital.
He is now in a stable condition and his wounds are not described as life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police are appealing for information after an 18-year-old was stabbed in Maidenhead High Street last night.
Hungry residents in Slough and Windsor can now have a Big Mac sent directly to their door as McDonald’s joins forces with a food delivery service in the towns.