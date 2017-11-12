Thames Valley Police rated 'outstanding' by HM Inspectorate

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has been named one of the two best forces in England and Wales.

Following an inspection by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), TVP was graded ‘outstanding’, alongside Durham Constabulary.

According to a report published today which examined its value for money, the force, which was marked ‘good’ in its last inspection, ‘displayed innovation, embracing and investing in technology’.

Chief Constable Francis Habgood said: “We have worked hard to continue developing our understanding of the demand on our services and how to use our resources to better manage that demand.

“I welcome the recognition by HMICFRS of our commitment to understanding and dealing with hidden demand such as modern slavery and child sexual exploitation.”

Visit www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk to read the report in full.