Thames Valley drug-driving arrests more than double since 2015

11:00AM, Thursday 30 November 2017
The number of people arrested for drug driving offences in the area has more than doubled since 2015.
A Freedom of Information request made by the Express revealed 584 people were arrested in the Thames Valley in 2016 – up from 251 in 2015.
The number of arrests up until Saturday, September 30 this year stands at 511.
Drug driving offences include being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drugs and causing death by driving without due care and consideration while unfit through drugs.
Penalties for drug-driving can include a minimum one-year driving ban and an unlimited fine, while your driving licence will also show you have been convicted for drug-driving for 11 years afterwards.
The penalty for causing death by dangerous driving under the influence of drugs is a prison sentence of up to 14 years.
