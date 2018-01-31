Wed, 31
Police probe railway bike thefts

Police investigating bike thefts at Maidenhead and Slough railway stations have released CCTV images.

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) are probing four incidents in December and January which happened after 8pm.

They believe the men in the images may have information.

Call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.

