LGBT History Month celebration to be held at The Curve

In celebration of LGBT History Month, Slough’s youth LGBTQ+ group Spectrum will be hosting a free event at The Curve on Thursday, February 15.

The event named OUT! will include performances, a short film screening, speeches and cake.

OUT! is a celebration of Slough’s young LGBTQ+ people in Slough and an opportunity for them to highlight issues they care about.

Members of Spectrum will be at the William Street library and cultural centre throughout the day, manning stalls and providing activities to take part in.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) cabinet member for children and education Councillor Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: “OUT! is a fantastic and inclusive evening of celebration.

“The young people of Spectrum do so much to promote equality and diversity within our communities and this enduring event is just one of many wonderful events they champion.

“We should all be very proud that Slough is a progressive and tolerant town full of young people who demonstrate a commitment to making our borough a better place.”

A information and support session for parents and carers of LGBTQ+ people will be held on Wednesday, February 21 at The Curve between 6pm and 8pm.

Spectrum, which is open to young people aged 13 to 19, meets monthly and is supported by SBC’s Young People’s Service.

Contact sloughforyouth@slough.gov.uk or 01753 875510 for more information.