Arrests made after 14 people fail to appear at court

A total of 14 people have been arrested after evading justice and failing to appear at court.

The arrests took place between Tuesday, January 30 and Thursday, February 1 across parts of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire as part of Operation Reaper – which aims to reduce the number of people wanted in connection with offences.

Between January 30 and February 1, a total of 96 arrest attempts were made by a team of officers.

In total 12 men and two women were located. They were facing a variety of offences which include assault, burglary and theft.

Detective Sergeant Granville Williams, leading the operation, said: “This operation is part of ongoing measures put in place by Thames Valley Police to increase positive outcomes for victims.

“I would like to urge friends and family members of any wanted individuals to contact police or they could risk criminal proceedings by assisting offenders.

“I am particularly pleased that officers not directly linked to the operation were also able to play their part by remaining vigilant for those who were wanted.

“This operational activity is set to continue over the coming months."