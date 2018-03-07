Several Royal Borough councillors face axe in new ward recommendation.

More than a dozen councillors in the Royal Borough face being axed if a new ward recommendation goes through.

According to the Boundary Commission’s latest draft, 23 wards will become 19, and 15 councillors will be cut as the number of seats is reduced to 42.

The public is invited to a consultation on the new draft for the wards and their boundaries which opened on Tuesday, March 6, and will run for nine weeks, ending on Monday, May 7.

In total, the boundaries of only five wards will remain the same, with the other 13 receiving changes.

The changes see a number of wards in the south of the borough merged.

Ascot and Cheapside, Park, most of Old Windsor and parts of Sunninghill and Ascot will merge to form Ascot and Sunninghill.

Much of Sunninghill and South Ascot will merge with Sunningdale to form South Ascot and Sunningdale.

The Clewer North ward and Clewer South wards will be reshaped Clewer and Dedworth West, Clewer and Dedworth East, while Clewer East will remain.

Horton and Wraysbury is also set to change, merging with Datchet.

Cllr Colin Rayner (Horton and Wraysbury) said: “My concern is that some councillors will have to do the work of four.

“It will become a more full-time job and councillors will not be able to spend as much time with residents.

“It is funny that the Border Commission’s recommendation was very different to ours."

Cllr Jesse Grey (Datchet) said: “This combination is what Datchet Parish Council preferred. I also agree with the grouping, so I am happy with the Commission’s selection.

“I am disappointed that one councillor will be eliminated, but that is inevitable with the reduction of councillors.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the Commission, said: “Our review aims to deliver electoral equality for local voters.

“This means that each councillor will represent a similar number of people.

“This is so that everyone’s vote in council elections will be worth roughly the same, regardless of where you live.

To have your say on the draft and make reccommendations of your own visit: https://consultation.lgbce.org.uk/