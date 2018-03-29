In Pictures: School Winter Games Festival takes place at Bisham Abbey

Tag rugby and football were played when more than 1,000 children went head to head in a range of winter sports.

Children from across the county took part in the Berkshire School Games Winter Festival on Wednesday, March 21.

It was organised by Get Berkshire Active and took place at Bisham Abbey.

It is one of two school games organised by the group with winners crowned in each sport.

The children came from more than 50 schools.

Project support officer Jon McCann said: “We are trying to get as many people as possible involved in sport.

“We think if we can give them a good experience at a young age it will give them a healthy outlook for life.”