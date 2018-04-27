Clinical Commissioning Groups merge to form new body for East Berkshire

A governing board member of the newly-merged East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said the new body is committed to a ‘strong locality’.

Earlier this month Slough CCG, Windsor, Ascot and Maidenhead CCG and Bracknell and Ascot CCG merged to cover an area of more than 450,000 patients and more than 40 GP practices.

CCGs are responsible for about two thirds of the total NHS England budget and commission healthcare including mental health services, urgent and emergency care, elective hospital services, and community care.

Governing board member John Lisle is the accountable officer and one of 18 governing body members, made up of GPs, other clinicians, nurses and consultants, lay members, and three local authority representatives.

He joined the NHS in 2007 as a non executive director after a career in the pharmaceutical industry.

Mr Lisle said: “About two years ago we began to merge into a single management structure and then started having meetings together so that the planning and expertise was all in one place.

“So the formal merger was just tidying that up.

“There’s a big commitment to keeping a strong locality still.”

Mr Lisle said that the merger was not about ‘cost savings’ but about removing the need to write three separate reports every time best practices were identified.

“We think we can deliver change and transformation, and with the move to an integrated care system this will hopefully simplify things a lot better, with a collaborative approach,” he added.

He said the governing body was not short on enthusiasm and is committed to supporting its members.

Mr Lisle said: “GPs are having a tough time at the moment and are facing some of the biggest challenges around.

“In the last decade visits to GPs had almost doubled, to on average six a year, and people often had more complex needs.

“But them and care workers are going to be at the front of the sustainability and transformation plans (STP), which is all about self care and prevention, so we will be doing all we can to support them.”

STPs aim to bring together NHS organisations and local authorities to develop ‘place-based plans’ for the future of health and care services in their area.