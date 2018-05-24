New train timetable gets mixed response from passengers

A new train timetable has had a rocky start and received a mixed response from passengers.

Great Western Railway claims commuters heading to London Paddington would have nearly 500 extra seats before 9am after adding carriages and implementing new services.

But when the new timetable was introduced on Monday it received a mixed response.

On Twitter, Jenny Cook said: “Same old this morning coming from Slough. Tonight the fast train has been cancelled and the slow train is rammed with aisles full of people standing!

Other commuters were happier. Twitter user @Wonderbarn said: "Great for me. Lots of room on the 7.15 stopper. New trains are nice and cool as well.”

Another, @Natasha_D1 accused Great Western Railway of ‘fake news’ after her 12-carriage train was reduced to four carriages and then cancelled on the second day of the new timetable.

GWR said that two new services were expected to provide 446 extra seats for passengers travelling to London Paddington before 9am.

The new services are made up of 12-carriage 387 Electrostar trains.

In a statement on Monday, GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “Today marks another significant step as we work to transform the railway, providing more seats and services for our customers from Didcot, Reading and the London Thames Valley.”

Rail passengers in Maidenhead were hit by separate travel chaos this week after damage to overhead electric wire caused disruptions to services to and from Slough on Tuesday.

Commuters had to use a shuttle service as trains between Maidenhead to Reading were ‘severely depleted’.

The disruption continued throughout the day.