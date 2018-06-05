Police begin summer crackdown on drink and drug driving

A crackdown on drunk and drug drivers started yesterday (Monday).

Thames Valley Police will be conducting the It’s Not Worth The Risk campaign across Berkshire for the next six weeks, until Saturday, July 14.

Drug and drink driving is considered one of the ‘fatal four’ factors that result in fatal car crashes. The other three are excessive speed, using a phone at the wheel and not wearing a seatbelt.

Extra patrols will be carried out to breathalyse and educate drivers.

Every driver involved in a collision will also be breathalysed.

Sgt Rob Heard of the Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary Joint Operations Unit said: “Too many people are still taking the risk to drive whilst impaired, but we are dedicated to reducing it.

“These people not only put themselves at risk, but others who are often innocently going about their daily lives.

“We would also like to remind motorists that receiving a conviction for drink or drug driving could ruin their lives.”

Last year, 347 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the Thames Valley, an increase from 316 the year before.

Police have also warned against driving with a hangover the morning after a night of drinking, advising that after four pints of lager, it takes up to 13 hours for someone to be sober enough to drive.

There are a lot of different factors that affect how much alcohol you can have and remain under the legal limit, including body size, type and amount of alcohol you are drinking and stress levels.

Police advise that it is always best not to drive at all if you have had any alcohol or drugs.

The consequences of getting caught drink or drug driving are severe and can affect your life in ways you may not expect.

Sgt Heard said: “Being caught in control of any motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or drink can destroy your life.

“You could face a criminal conviction, possible prison term, driving ban, and could even lose your job. It’s not worth the risk.”