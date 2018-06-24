'Empowering patients is key' says new CCG chief

Prevention and greater patient knowledge and information are among the key aims of the new clinical chief officer for the East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Dr Andy Brooks, a GP for 17 years, replaced John Lisle on Tuesday, June 5.

Mr Lisle had been the accountable officer for East Berkshire CCG, which is responsible for commissioning NHS services in the local area, since May 2016.

Dr Brooks will also remain the clinical chief officer for Surrey Heath CCG, where he has been in post since 2012.

He said: “It’s a fantastic time to take on this joint responsibility as we continue to navigate the integrated care system landscape.

“Both CCGs are passionate about delivering the best possible outcomes for people and I’m excited for the journey ahead.”

Dr Brooks said he would draw on all his previous experience to help improve services for patients.

“The first really important thing for me to do is to get out and about and meet people so I can understand their concerns.

“I’ll be looking at how GPs can improve their networks and work better together and how we’re going to succeed in bringing health and social care together.”

Dr Brooks said he would be looking to improve awareness around prevention and give people the knowledge and information to help them make informed decisions about their own treatment.

He said the Prime Minister’s announcement that there would be more NHS funding on the eve of its 70th birthday would be welcome, but that there was still a need to do things more

efficiently.

He said it would be important to involve the local community and local people to best understand the different challenges facing each area.

Dr Brooks added that success for him in the role would be to look back in about five years and feel he had left people with a health system that people have confidence in.