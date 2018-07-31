Clinical commissioning groups rated 'outstanding' by NHS England

All three healthcare groups which merged to cover Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough have been rated ‘oustanding’ by NHS England.

East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Group’s (CCG) chairman, Dr William Tong, said he was ‘immensely proud’.

The organisation was formed from a merger of Bracknell and Ascot, Slough, and Windsor, Ascot and Maidenhead CCGs in April. NHS England’s report cover the 2017-18 period, which is prior to the merger.

CCGs buy health services from hospitals, clinics and other providers for the area they cover.

Dr Tong said: “On behalf of my colleagues, clinicians and management teams, I am immensely proud to acknowledge receipt of the rating of ‘outstanding’ for the second year running.

“It is a true testament to the hard work and commitment shown by our CCG staff, both clinical and non clinical, and our member GP practices, coupled with the continuing support we receive from local people.

“It also reflects the importance we place on developing and improving relationships and the way in which we work with others.

“In NHS England's opinion, we are serving our population well by continually improving the quality of our services and by consulting with local people, listening to what they tell us and shaping services accordingly.

“However, there is still a great deal more to do and we cannot rest on our achievements.

“We have many further improvements in health and social care to achieve and we will need the help and participation of local people to secure these.

“We also need everyone to be better able to look after themselves to prevent ill health and when they have minor illness to help themselves through self-care.”

East Berkshire CCG covers an area containing more than 450,000 patients and more than 40 GP practices.