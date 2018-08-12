Number of armed police officers in Thames Valley reaches all-time high

The number of armed police officers in the Thames Valley is at an all-time high, according to Home Office statistics.

As of March 2018, 238 armed officers were working in the region, 34 more than there were 10 years ago, when the data was first collected.

According to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), the number of armed officers is on the rise as the country is gearing up against the threat of terrorism.

Despite the rise in armed officers, the number of operations they take part in has decreased by about a quarter. Last year 312 armed operations were carried out, compared to 403 the year before. NPCC’s lead for armed policing Deputy Chief Constable Simon Chesterman said: “In 2016, £143million was invested to increase the number of armed officers in the areas at the highest risk from terrorism.

“Chief constables continually assess the threat within their local force area and make decisions on the number of armed officers based on this assessment.”