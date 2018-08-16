AS IT HAPPENS: A-level results day 2018

SITE INDEX

    Reporting team

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their A-level results today.

    Our reporting team are speaking to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    10.36am:

    Charters School in Sunningdale had a 81 per cent pass rate for A*-C.

    Richard Pilgrim and Martyn Parker, Co-Headteachers, said, “We are extremely proud that the hard work of students, teaching and associate staff has produced some of the best results we have ever had.

    "This is particularly significant against the backdrop of tougher qualifications and real terms funding cuts of 20% in school sixth forms. The number of A-Levels being awarded at the highest grades of A*, A and B was up 4% on last year at 62.5%. 

    "We would like to pass on our warmest congratulations to all our students as they embark on the next stage of their life after Charters.”

    10.29am: 

    10.17am: 

    10:12am:

    Kieran Bell is now at Newlands Girls School

    10.00am:

     Altwood C of E School saw a pass rate of 95 per cent of students achieving A*-C grades.

    Headteacher Neil Dimbleby said: “Following our Good Ofsted grading last October these results continue to illustrate the school’s focus on academic achievement. 

    "We are delighted once again that such a significant number of our young people have successfully gained a place at the university or apprenticeship of their choice, it is a credit to them and the talented staff at Altwood. 

    "I am incredibly proud of our students; all their hard work has certainly paid off! The whole of the Altwood community wishes them well in the next phase of their life.”

    9.51am:

    Windsor Girls' School has achieved a 72 per cent A*-C pass rate, with an overall pass rate of 99 per cent.

    A total of 46 per cent of A*-B grades were achieved.

    Nearly all students will be progressing to university or taking up an apprenticeship.

    9.41am:

    9.37am:

    9.33am:

    9.24am:

    9.07am:

    9.05am:

    8.59am:

    8.57am:

    Chief reporter Will Taylor has the results for Desborough College in Maidenhead.

    8.55am:

    8.49am:

    Jessica Swan Gonzalez, 18, is Stile Road, Langley got AAC in Geography, Spanish and Chemistry. “I didn’t really have high hopes. I was expecting BCD, I didn’t want to set myself up for disappointment. I’m really happy.”

    8.47am: 

    8.37am:

    BEECHWOOD SCHOOL, SLOUGH: An 'absolutely excellent outcome' is being celebrated at the school after it achieved a 73 per cent A*-C pass rate.

    Overall, students secured a 97 per cent A*-E pass rate.

    In a statement, the school in Long Readings Lane said: "This impressive performance is due to the hard work, commitment and determination of students and members of staff, and, of course, the excellent support provided by parents and families.

    "There is a great deal to celebrate this summer and we are exceptionally proud of the Year 13 of Beechwood School who achieved so much and who have truly excellent futures ahead of them."

    8.32am:

    The first results are already starting to trickle in.

    HEATHFIELD SCHOOL: The independent school in Ascot saw nearly nine out of 10 students (89 per cent) achieve all A*-C grades, with over two third (70 per cent) gaining all A*-B.

    The results mark a significant improvement on last year, with 32 per cent of students achieving A*-A.

    8.12am: Remember if you don't get the grades you need you can always go through clearing. 

    Clearing is how unis and colleges fill any places they still have on their courses. It's an ideal way for you to find another course. You find courses (with vacancies) that interest you, and contact universities or colleges directly, to see if they will offer you a place.

    See https://www.ucas.com/undergraduate/results-confirmation-and-clearing/what-clearing for more information. 

    8.10am: Good morning everyone.

    We'll be bringing you pass rates, photos and reaction throughout the day from A-level results day.

    Good luck to all of the students collecting their results today!

