AS IT HAPPENS: A-level results day 2018

Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their A-level results today.

Our reporting team are speaking to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

10.36am:

Charters School in Sunningdale had a 81 per cent pass rate for A*-C.

Richard Pilgrim and Martyn Parker, Co-Headteachers, said, “We are extremely proud that the hard work of students, teaching and associate staff has produced some of the best results we have ever had.

"This is particularly significant against the backdrop of tougher qualifications and real terms funding cuts of 20% in school sixth forms. The number of A-Levels being awarded at the highest grades of A*, A and B was up 4% on last year at 62.5%.

"We would like to pass on our warmest congratulations to all our students as they embark on the next stage of their life after Charters.”

10.29am:

George Roberts has found his way to Upton Court Grammar School...somehow

After getting locked out of one building, locked in another, and told off by a builder, I made it to the sixth formers at Upton Court Grammar in Slough.



A*-C also TBC but head Mark Pritchard says with confidence that the ‘vast majority’ got higher than a C. pic.twitter.com/frsncdcoQ6 — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) 16 August 2018

10.17am:

David Lee is enjoying his road trip around Slough

97% of Beechwood School students pinged A*-E grades with 73% achieving A*-C. A doff of the cap to you all! — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 16, 2018

Commiserations to this sculpture for not getting the grades he needed - if you didn't get the grades you need remember you can always go through clearing or take a year out.

Been told I’ve missed all the students so here’s a picture of me with a Transformers-esque sculpture. He didn’t get the grades he needed so he’s going travelling around Laos and Cambodia. pic.twitter.com/cv6QqQhhG0 — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 16, 2018

10:12am:

Kieran Bell is now at Newlands Girls School

Newlands Girls school in Maidenhead achieved a 100% pass rate, with 83% achieving a*-c. @MaidenheadAds. #ALevelsResultsDay2018 — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) August 16, 2018

10.00am:

Altwood C of E School saw a pass rate of 95 per cent of students achieving A*-C grades.

Headteacher Neil Dimbleby said: “Following our Good Ofsted grading last October these results continue to illustrate the school’s focus on academic achievement.

"We are delighted once again that such a significant number of our young people have successfully gained a place at the university or apprenticeship of their choice, it is a credit to them and the talented staff at Altwood.

"I am incredibly proud of our students; all their hard work has certainly paid off! The whole of the Altwood community wishes them well in the next phase of their life.”

9.50am: David Lee is now at Baylis Court School Pit stop number two: Baylis Court School. It’s an 100% A*-E rating and 18% A*-A for the girls’ secondary school. pic.twitter.com/nHMNYOp3Dr — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) 16 August 2018

9.51am:

Windsor Girls' School has achieved a 72 per cent A*-C pass rate, with an overall pass rate of 99 per cent.

A total of 46 per cent of A*-B grades were achieved.

Nearly all students will be progressing to university or taking up an apprenticeship.

9.41am:

Well done to all the students at Atlwood

A Level success and smiles for Remy Dade as she now prepares to read Psychology at Coventry. A great summer which has included being part of the expedition to Peru. @MaidenheadAds @sloughobserver @ExpressSeries @GraceW_BM pic.twitter.com/LkG4YUFvjx — Altwood CofE School (@AltwoodSchool) 16 August 2018

9.37am:

Here at 'Tiser Towers we love our reporters to have a positive attitude

The rain is pouring is Slough on a level results day. Not a great sign is it. pic.twitter.com/kFHUfqgXkk — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) 16 August 2018

9.33am:

Georgina Bishop has now moved onto Windsor Boys School

Was great to meet some of the students at Windsor Boys School - a great set of results similar to last year - 31% of pupils achieved A*-A, 60% got A*-B, 85% got A*-C, with 99% getting A*-E — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) 16 August 2018

And Will Taylor is at Cox Green School in Maidenhead

At Cox Green School, 33 per cent of students got A* - A in their A-Levels. Head Ms Walsh says she is ‘so proud’ @MaidenheadAds pic.twitter.com/cZEhBmxRGl — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) 16 August 2018

9.24am:

David Lee is at The Westgate School in Cippenham

First stop is The Westgate School in Cippenham. 97% of students gained A*-E grades with 63.5% at A*-C. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) 16 August 2018

9.07am:

James Hockaday has now moved onto Langley Grammar School

Here at Langley Grammar School. Good results which are comparable to last year. 35% of students got A* to A, 71% A*-B, 89% A*-C and 99% A*-E. pic.twitter.com/LgLuuypQrU — James Hockaday (@JamesHockadayBM) 16 August 2018

9.05am:

Our new reporter Kieran Bell is at Furze Platt Senior school

Furze Platt Senior School has achieved its record A*-A result at 33%, with 78% passing at A-C. The overall pass rate here is 98%. Massive well done. @MaidenheadAds — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) 16 August 2018

8.59am:

Reporter David Lee gets an A* for his results day coverage.

Good luck to all university workers, students and embattled local news reporters today. It’s my fourth A-Level results day @ExpressSeries and @MaidenheadAds surely due a testimonial. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) 16 August 2018

8.57am:

Chief reporter Will Taylor has the results for Desborough College in Maidenhead.

At Desborough College, 60 per cent of students have gained an A* - C. Principal Paul Frazer says the majority ‘met or exceeded expectations’ @MaidenheadAds — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) 16 August 2018

8.55am:

Reporter George Roberts is at Herschel Grammar School in Slough.

Just arrived at Herschel Grammar School in Slough for a level results day.



85% got A*-C, roughly the same as last year. ‍‍



Head teacher Jo Rockall is ‘very happy’ considering this year’s tougher specification. pic.twitter.com/RRz2wyCeOX — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) 16 August 2018

8.49am:

Reporter James Hockaday is at Langley Academy

Here at @LangleyAcademy speaking to students about their A-level results. Lots of smiles all around. pic.twitter.com/akD02kWdwc — James Hockaday (@JamesHockadayBM) 16 August 2018

Jessica Swan Gonzalez, 18, is Stile Road, Langley got AAC in Geography, Spanish and Chemistry. “I didn’t really have high hopes. I was expecting BCD, I didn’t want to set myself up for disappointment. I’m really happy.”

8.47am:

Reporter Georgina Bishop is at Windsor Girls School

The results are in for Windsor Girls School...

72% of students achieved A* - C and 46% achieved A* - B — Georgina Bishop (@GeorginaB_BM) 16 August 2018

8.37am:

BEECHWOOD SCHOOL, SLOUGH: An 'absolutely excellent outcome' is being celebrated at the school after it achieved a 73 per cent A*-C pass rate.

Overall, students secured a 97 per cent A*-E pass rate.

In a statement, the school in Long Readings Lane said: "This impressive performance is due to the hard work, commitment and determination of students and members of staff, and, of course, the excellent support provided by parents and families.

"There is a great deal to celebrate this summer and we are exceptionally proud of the Year 13 of Beechwood School who achieved so much and who have truly excellent futures ahead of them."

8.32am:

The first results are already starting to trickle in.

HEATHFIELD SCHOOL: The independent school in Ascot saw nearly nine out of 10 students (89 per cent) achieve all A*-C grades, with over two third (70 per cent) gaining all A*-B.

The results mark a significant improvement on last year, with 32 per cent of students achieving A*-A.

8.12am: Remember if you don't get the grades you need you can always go through clearing.

Clearing is how unis and colleges fill any places they still have on their courses. It's an ideal way for you to find another course. You find courses (with vacancies) that interest you, and contact universities or colleges directly, to see if they will offer you a place.

See https://www.ucas.com/undergraduate/results-confirmation-and-clearing/what-clearing for more information.

8.10am: Good morning everyone.

We'll be bringing you pass rates, photos and reaction throughout the day from A-level results day.

Good luck to all of the students collecting their results today!