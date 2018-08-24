Trust records big rise in non-urgent operations cancelled at the last minute

Elderly patients are at risk of depression and isolation due to hundreds of last-minute operation cancellations, according to Age UK Berkshire.

According to NHS England figures, hospitals in the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust cancelled 260 non-urgent operations with less than 24 hours’ notice between April and June this year.

This figure is nearly 40 per cent higher than the same period last year, when 189 cancellations were made.

The trust’s hospitals include Wexham Park in Slough, Heatherwood in Ascot and Frimley Park in Surrey.

Non-urgent surgery – operations scheduled in advance – include hip replacements and cataract surgery which can have a particular impact on the elderly when cancelled.

Fiona Price, CEO of Age UK Berkshire, said: “We know from experience that some of these operations can really make a difference.

“Many people are living in pain and discomfort. If they can’t go on living independently it does impact their health and wellbeing, and they can become very isolated and depressed.

“It may seem like a small thing but it really isn’t, particularly for the elderly.”

The data covers cancellations that were due to non-clinical reasons, such as bed or staff shortages. The true scale of the problem may be larger because the data does not include operations cancelled at more than 24 hours notice.

According to the NHS constitution, the trust must offer a new operation date within 28 days, but 15 per cent of the patients were not treated within this period.

There were 18,806 last-minute cancellations across England in the three months to June.

Ms Price warned that the cancellations of operations like hip and knee surgery, particularly for those over 65, could end up costing the NHS in the long term.

She said: “Because it affects their mobility they will fall more, which will cost the NHS more money. They become dispirited and depressed because it’s just too painful to go outside.”

Commenting on the national figures, Professor Cliff Shearman, vice president of the Royal College of Surgeons, said: “This will undoubtedly be down to the enormous pressures the NHS is facing. These include not enough free beds in hospitals, difficulties tackling the backlog of operations that built up over the winter, and now coping with a very busy summer, thanks to record temperatures.”

An NHS England spokesman said: “Only a small minority of operations are cancelled on the day, while 15,000 fewer people now wait a year for their operation compared with 2010.

“New guidance issued to trusts recently will see local health service leaders allocate extra funding to community services, like district nursing teams and outreach clinics, to help them care for more patients, freeing up hospital beds and staff to reduce surgery waiting lists.”

The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has been contacted for comment.