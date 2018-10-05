'An excellent result' for the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust following inspection

An NHS foundation trust which provides community services in the county has received an overall rating of ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust provides services to a population of about 900,000 and is part of two integrated care systems – Berkshire West and Frimley Health Care.

Four ‘mental health core services’ and three ‘community care core services’ the trust provides were inspected by the CQC between June 5 and July 12.

In its report published this week, the commission rated the trust as ‘good’ in response to all questions, apart from ‘well-led’, which it rated as ‘outstanding’.

Previously the ‘well-led’ cate-gory was considered ‘good’ but the skills of managers at all levels to run services and provide ‘high-quality sustainable care’ saw the rating improve.

A commitment to ‘improving services by learning from when things went well and when they went wrong’ was also praised.

Staff members were described as ‘proud of the organisation as a place to work’ and ‘staff at all levels were actively encouraged to raise concerns’.

The report also said that ‘the trust demonstrated openness, honesty and transparency when responding to incidents and complaints’.

All core services inspected demonstrated ‘outstanding practice’, in particular, ‘community health services for adults’.

The report found some areas for improvement in all areas, including the consistent categorising of urgent patients and the safe and secure storage of medicine for mental health crisis services and health-based places of safety.

Director of nursing Helen Mackenzie said: “We are delighted to have been recognised as outstanding for being a well led trust, as well as maintaining our overall good rating – an excellent result which was only possible because of the dedication and professionalism of our staff.”