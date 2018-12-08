Slough Windsor and Maidenhead Initiative receives grant from Louis Baylis Trust

A scheme aiming to bring the communities of Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead closer together has been given a grant by the Louis Baylis Trust.

For two years, SWAMI (Slough Windsor and Maidenhead Initiative) has held summer exhibitions in all three towns which gives charities and community groups the chance to showcase what they do.

SWAMI, a collaboration driven by the Slough Faith Partnership, Windsor Humanists and the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF), received a £500 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust in July.

Speaking on behalf of SWAMI, WAMCF’s Paul Samuel’s said: “It’s basically trying to bring together all the community groups in those different towns together.

“It’s a way of exposing all the community groups to the general public.”

Organisations which have been represented through SWAMI’s showcases have included Alzheimers Dementia Support, male support group Men’s Matters, Slough 50 Plus Forum, domestic abuse charity DASH and more.

In November 2017, SWAMI organised a presentation to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead by a youth worker who provided an overview of youth initiatives in Slough.

SWAMI also has an emphasis on cross-cultural and interfaith dialogue and wants to being as many people from different backgrounds together.

“We are definitely seeing more people come along, more people engaging with the communities.”

As well as its annual summer showcases, SWAMI has also held networking activities events between youth organisations.

It is also considering a coordinated speaker programme across all and an annual walk across all three towns.