SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 25
9 °C
Wed, 26
10 °C
Thu, 27
7 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Fog warning issued for Royal Borough and Slough

    A fog warning has been issued for the Royal Borough and Slough. 

    Between 3pm on Christmas Eve (today) and 11am Christmas Day (tomorrow), a yellow fog alert is in place for London and the south east, with freezing fog patches possible. 

    Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Bucks are all areas potentially affected by fog.

    Journey times are expected to increase and delays to public transport are also likely, the Met Office says.

    Not everywhere will see fog, but where it does form, the visibility may fall to around 50 metres.

    Fog will thin and lift in some central areas of England overnight, but will be slow to clear on Christmas Day, persisting for much or all of the day in parts of eastern England.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved