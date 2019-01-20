Call London Marathon 2019 runners

01:00PM, Sunday 20 January 2019
The London Marathon is on the horizon and we want to hear from anyone from the area who is taking part.
We’d like to hear about your punishing training and preparation, any experience you have of running and the reason you’re taking the challenge on.
Email news@baylismedia.co.uk, call the newsdesk on 01628 680680, or check page two for contact details for the reporter who covers your area.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A father and son from Slough have been convicted for the death of a 43-year-old man who was stabbed 41 times in a brutal pub brawl in Cippenham.
CCTV footage of a hit-and-run incident in Slough which left a pedestrian requiring hospital treatment has been released by police.