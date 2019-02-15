Report finds government must provide funding for public interest news to survive

Local journalism could die out without funding support from the government, according to an independent report.

Dame Frances Cairncross, the author of the Cairncross Review, was appointed by the government last year to carry out the review into how to secure the future of quality journalism.

Published on Tuesday, it states that high-quality public interest news is essential for the ‘long-term sustainability of democracy’, but that regional and local outlets are the most under threat.

In its conclusion, the review recommends that government provides more direct funding for local public interest news, suggesting that one way of doing this would be to build further on the Local Democracy Reporting Service provided by the BBC.

It recommends that the government contributes towards a further £8million investment in the scheme, and suggests that Facebook may also be prepared to provide some funding.

The review adds that if the press is to act as an effective watchdog on the government, it must not directly depend on it, urging that other changes like tax breaks be made to help publishers become self-sufficient.

It also recommends the creation of an Institute for Public Interest News, responsible for distributing funding from public and private sources into journalism sectors independent from the government.

Also in the review, Dame Cairncross finds that digital news products should receive the same VAT exemptions as printed papers.

Currently, printed papers are effectively VAT-free because they promote literacy and democratic accountability.

A number of different paywall initiatives used successfully by newspapers in the UK, Europe and the US are also explored in the report.

The BBC may also face restrictions on its reporting of local news after the impact it has on smaller news outlets came under scrutiny in the report.

Advertiser and Express editor James Preston said: “These are challenging times for local newspapers but they remain a crucial part of democracy.

“The industry has had to adapt and make difficult choices in recent years and newspaper closures have left many communities across the country without a voice.

“The Advertiser is operating in a difficult climate, but we remain committed to quality, public interest journalism that holds those in power to account in print and online.

“We want to maintain and improve upon the high standards we set ourselves for years to come and I welcome Dame Cairncross’ recommendations and any changes that support the vital role of the local press.”

To read the 157-page report in full visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/ publications/the-cairncross-review-a-sustainable-future-for-journalism