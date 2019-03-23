Louis Baylis Trust gives £100,000 to Sebastian's Action Trust

A £100,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust will help develop an outreach centre for a charity which offers respite holidays to sick children and their families

Sebastian’s Action Trust (SAT) was set up in 2003 and was the dying wish of a

nine-year-old boy to establish a holiday home that would provide somewhere for families to spend time together away from hospital life.

Sebastian Gates lived in Ascot with his family and

was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer at the age of seven. Sebastian passed away on Christmas Eve in 2003.

SAT now supports more than 500 families of seriously-ill children from Berkshire, Surrey, Hampshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The charity has a site in Hampshire called The Bluebells and now hopes to develop its site in Crowthorne called The Woodlands.

Sebastian’s mother Jane Gates OBE, Sebastian’s Action Trust CEO, said: “This wonderful donation has enabled us to totally refurbish Cedar Lodge – one of our buildings in the beautiful grounds of The Woodlands.

“Cedar Lodge is now a warm, welcoming outreach centre which will be used by our families for years to come.

“It was a pleasure to welcome the Trustees to The Woodlands and show them around the wonderful space they have helped create.

“ We remain incredibly grateful for their generosity and continued support.”

The money given by the Louis Baylis Trust – which owns

the Maidenhead Advertiser – will be spent on disabled toilet facilities, a new community cafe, kitchen area, furniture, redecoration, a guidance library, new office spaces and a one-to-one room to give families privacy.

Peter Sands, chairman of the Louis Baylis Trust said: “The trust is delighted to continue our ongoing support for SAT with this major grant, one of several that we have made recently to respite providers and local hospices.

“SAT have been established for a number of years and

had a outreach hub at Slough which this new facility replaces.

“The services provided at this new centre for bereaved family support are impressive, and we are particularly pleased to have provided monies for the total refurbishment and provision of Cedar Lodge the outreach facility within the centre.”