Rough sleeping cash granted to councils

04:30PM, Monday 01 April 2019
Extra government funding to help rough sleepers has been given to the Royal Borough.
The council has received £88,000 from the £8.8million given to South East authorities, which came from the government’s £100m rough sleeping strategy.
It will be used to fund rough sleeping
co-ordinator roles, add new or extra outreach services or be spent on temporary accommodation.
“The £100m-backed Rough Sleeping Strategy sets out this Government’s blueprint for ending rough sleeping for good across the South East and the rest of the country,” communities secretary James Brokenshire MP said.
Slough has been given £339,568, among the highest amounts awarded to the authorities.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 12-year-old boy in Slough.
A woman was sexually assaulted in an alleyway in Slough today (Saturday).