Elizabeth Line trains to Paddington could arrive in December

Elizabeth Line rail services could be introduced in Maidenhead as soon as December as Crossrail edges closer.

According to a Crossrail letter tweeted by council leader Cllr Simon Dudley on Tuesday, Elizabeth Line trains could operate under TfL (Transport for London) east from Maidenhead into Paddington and west to Reading at the end of this year.

Once complete, the Elizabeth Line will stretch more than 60 miles from Reading and Heathrow through tunnels in central London, to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in east London.

Trains will stop at 41 accessible stations, 10 newly built and 30 newly upgraded, and the service is expected to serve around 200 million people a year.

Cllr Dudley (Con, Riverside) tweeted on Tuesday: “A very informative letter from @Crossrail on progress of the project. They are wise not to give a definitive timetable until they have the necessary assurances.

“The new @TfL 345 Elizabeth line trains from December 2019 to and from Maidenhead sounds great.”

He told the Advertiser: “It was welcome to receive the letter. I am delighted to see that the rolling stock will be in by the end of the year.”