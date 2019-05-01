Man caught in Maidenhead with heroin and crack cocaine jailed

A man caught with a ‘large quantity’ of heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed.

Dale Lally, 35, of Lake End Road, Burnham, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Lally was arrested on Sunday, March 24, when he was stopped and searched by police officers in Connaught Close, Maidenhead.

The officers found heroin and crack cocaine on his person.

He was charged the following day.

Investigating officer PC Matt O’Riordan said: “Lally was found to be in possession of a large quantity of Class A drugs.

“This sentence demonstrates that the supply of controlled drugs is not tolerated.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to deter and apprehend those intent on causing the most serious harm to our communities.”

He went on to urge people with information on drug dealing to call the police on 101 or report it online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/